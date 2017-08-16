People urged to contact gardaí with information on Dingle campervan hit and run

People are being urged to contact gardaí with information on a hit and run outside Dingle.

Jennifer O’Connell from Bantry was visiting Kerry for the weekend, and was travelling with her husband and four children in their campervan when the incident happened on the Tralee road outside of Dingle on Sunday.

A campervan coming in the opposite direction hit their campervan, causing extensive damage, and failed to stop.

Jennifer is appealing to anyone who may have information to contact gardaí in either Dingle or Bantry.