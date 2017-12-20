Fianna Fáil TD, John Brassil, says the National Treatment Purchase Fund, which would allow operations for people on the waiting list to be carried out in private hospitals in the Republic, should be working better. He says if it did, people wouldn’t have to travel North for cataract operations.
Minister for Health says he's satisfied with UHK management of the review of 46,000...
The Minister for Health says he’s satisfied with the management of a major scan review. Over 46,000 scans are being reviewed at University Hospital Kerry,...
Kerry independent deputies defend printing of calendars using Dáil facilities
TD calendars are a useful way to circulate contact details and people like to get a calendar at Christmas. That's according to Kerry Independent deputies...
SouthDoc brings in extra phonelines and new technology to cope with Christmas rush
SouthDoc has invested in new technology and extra phonelines, ahead of what's expected to be another busy Christmas period for the out-of-hours GP service. During...
People Shouldn’t Have to Travel North for Cataract Operations – December 20th, 2017
When I Took the Cover From My Eye to See Across The Valley –...
Eileen Kennedy from Ash Hill, Ballymacelligott was one of those who travelled to Belfast last weekend to undergo a cataract operation. She describes the...
A Problem Shared- December 20th, 2017
Val and Tony join Jerry for the last edition of the year. A listener wants advice on how to handle relatives this Christmas who...