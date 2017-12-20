People Shouldn’t Have to Travel North for Cataract Operations – December 20th, 2017

Fianna Fáil TD, John Brassil, says the National Treatment Purchase Fund, which would allow operations for people on the waiting list to be carried out in private hospitals in the Republic, should be working better. He says if it did, people wouldn’t have to travel North for cataract operations.

