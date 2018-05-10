People reminded of illegalities of metal detecting

People are being reminded it’s illegal to metal detect.

That’s according to Helen O’Carroll, Curator of Kerry County Museum, who recently received a report of alleged illegal metal detecting in the county.

She says some items found by metal detectors end up being sold, usually abroad, and they’re lost from our country’s history.

She adds, however, that even though metal detectors are readily available to buy, a lot of people are innocently using them without the required licence.

Helen O’Carroll says if a person finds something using a detector, and they start digging around, they could destroy heritage.