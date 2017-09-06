People Power in Sneem Helps Secure New GP – September 6th, 2017

Dr Patrick Malone, the GP for Sneem, who’s retiring next month, has praised local people for their efforts in securing a new doctor. The position had been previously advertised without any applications.
25 Kerry families currently in emergency accomodation
25 families in Kerry are currently living in hotels and B&B accommodation. The figure comes as Fianna Fáil calls for radical action to be taken...
Video of Ballymac family and bat viewed over ten million times
Kerry County Council accused of not protecting wildlife in development of Listowel Bypass
Kerry County Council has been accused of not doing enough to protect wildlife in the development of the proposed Listowel Bypass. Objectors have been making...
25 Families in Kerry Living in Emergency Hotel and B&B Accommodation
Anne Cronin is head of services with Novas Initiatives which represents those on social housing, seeking housing and the homeless. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_09_07_emerBAB.mp3
Kerry Childminder Pleads Guilty to Assaulting Toddler
Yesterday, in Killarney District Court, the childminder pleaded guilty to the assault of an 18 month old boy in her care. One witness said...
People Power in Sneem Helps Secure New GP
