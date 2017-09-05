Yesterday, Radio Kerry journalist, Anna Curtin, went to Listowel and spoke to people who were collecting water from the tanker in The Square.
29 objections to Listowel Bypass withdrawn
Twenty-nine people have withdrawn their objections to the proposed Listowel Bypass project. An oral hearing into the project began this morning at the Listowel Arms...
A small Kerry community says rural decline in the area is deeply worrying
A small community in South Kerry says the decline of their area is deeply worrying. Lauragh on the Kerry-Cork border is to lose its two...
Water outages in Ballybunion, Lisselton and Abbeydorney
Customers in parts of North Kerry have experienced water outages today - but Irish Water says it's not linked to the major breakage at...
The People of Listowel on the Water Outage – September 5th, 2017
Yesterday, Radio Kerry journalist, Anna Curtin, went to Listowel and spoke to people who were collecting water from the tanker in The Square. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/H2Ovox.mp3
Footprints – September 8th, 2017
Mike Lynch, who’s an archivist with Kerry Library, joins Jerry on the first Tuesday of every month to look at events in Kerry 100...
A Community in Decline? – September 5th, 2017
Lauragh on the Kerry-Cork border is to lose its two remaining grocery stores and post office in the coming months. Jim O’Sullivan of the...