People in Kerry warned to stay at home

People in Kerry are being told to be at home and stay at home.

That’s the message from the Kerry Local Coordination Group.

They met this morning to review preparations ahead of the status red warning alert, which will be place in Kerry from 4 o’clock this afternoon until 3 o’clock tomorrow afternoon.

The Kerry Local Coordination Group met at County Buildings this morning to review preparations; the group includes Kerry County Council, Kerry Fire Services, Kerry Civil Defence, the HSE, Gardaí, as well as University Hospital Kerry, and Irish Water.

They say members of the public should be at home by 4 o’clock this afternoon, and remain at home for the duration of the weather alert until 3 o’clock tomorrow afternoon.

The group will continue to meet through today and tomorrow, and all agencies will maintain contact overnight tonight on a regular basis, including conference calls every four hours.

Kerry County Council Chief Executive Moira Murrell says people need to heed the warnings and stay at home.

All Kerry County Council offices, facilities, and amenities will be closed to the public from 1pm today until Monday.

A 24-hour emergency contact number has been set up and can be reached on 066 718 3588.

Water related emergencies should be reported to Irish Water on 1850 278 278.

The Local Coordination Group and Kerry County Council will issue updates through Radio Kerry, the council’s Twitter and Facebook pages, and their dedicated alerts site which is accessible through the council’s website homepage.

There’s also a live blog on the Radio Kerry website http://www.radiokerry.ie/live-updates-red-weather-alert-kerry/