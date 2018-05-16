People in Kerry waiting four years for cataract surgery

People in Kerry are waiting four years for cataract surgery.

That’s according to the Association of Optometrists Ireland, which carried out a nationwide survey of its members and found the average wait is just over two years.

The waiting time for public cataract surgery in Kerry is four years, compared to three months for private care.

Children under 12 are waiting 18 months for an appointment, while the sixth-class screening programme has been stopped with no local alternative put in place.

The Association of Optometrists Ireland says Kerry is one of 19 constituency areas in the country where there’s no HSE public eye-care authorised for 12-16 year olds who have medical cards.

Kerry Sinn Féin TD Martin Ferris has described the news of waiting times for the county as disgraceful and shameful.