People in Kerry urged to be vigilant following measles outbreak

People in Kerry are being urged to exercise vigilance as the HSE issues a health advisory following the detection of multiple cases of measles.

HSE has so far confirmed 17 confirmed cases – 12 in Dublin and five in Meath.

Dr Deirdre Mulholland, Director of Public Health for HSE East, said measles can be a serious illness and is highly contagious – and the best protection is to be fully vaccinated with two doses of MMR vaccine.

The HSE advises everyone should be aware of possible risks whenever groups of people gather and particularly when attending healthcare services.

Symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and a red rash. Vomiting, diarrhoea and tummy pain may also occur.