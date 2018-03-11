People in Kerry urged to support cancer patients on Daffodil Day

People in Kerry are being asked to support cancer services this Daffodil Day.

The fundraising initiative, which helps to provide support for cancer patients, take place on March 23rd this year.

Every three minutes a person in Ireland receives a cancer diagnosis and, over the past twelve months, 1,149 people in Kerry were diagnosed with cancer.

In order to provide services to people affected by cancer, the Irish Cancer Society needs to raise €4m nationally on Daffodil Day this year.

For more information visit www.cancer.ie/daffodilday