People in Kerry are being encouraged to use the Irish language, as Bliain na Gaeilge 2018 is launched.

The initiative will see a wide range of events next year to promote and celebrate the language.

They’ll take place under the themes of “revival”, “creativity”, “vibrancy”, “participation” and “Gaeltacht”.

There are two Gaeltachtaí in Kerry – Corca Dhuibhne in the west and Uíbh Ráthach in the south.

Julian de Spáinn is Árd Rúnaí of Conradh na Gaeilge: