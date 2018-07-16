People in Kerry urged to continue to conserve water

People throughout Kerry are being urged to continue conserving water despite some recent rainfall.

Regional Operations Manager for Irish Water, Margaret Attridge has confirmed that pumps are being brought in to support Lough Guitane which supplies 55 thousand customers in Tralee and Killarney.

Its the first time in ten years that pumps have been required.

Ms Attridge said some nightime restrictions continue in place in Castlecove and Caherdaniel, and that supplies in both the Iveragh and Dingle peninsulas remain at risk.

She explained the situation at Lough Guitane.