People in Kerry encouraged to report suspected drink drivers

People in Kerry are being encouraged to report suspected drink drivers.

The Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Garda Division, Tom Myers, made the plea at the recent meeting of the Joint Policing Committee.

Figures released at the meeting show the number of people detected drinking and driving in the county continues to rise.

During the first quarter of this year, 77 people were detected driving under the influence of alcohol, representing a 7% increase from the same period in 2017.

While the Roads Policing Authority, which is based in Castleisland, received seven new members earlier this year, gardaí in Kerry say they need public co-operation in order to reduce drink driving.

Chief Superintendent Myers is asking the public to report suspected drink drivers to their local station or the Roads Policing Authority.