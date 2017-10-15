People in Kerry advised NOT to travel during Status Red period

The Kerry Local Coordination Group met this afternoon to discuss Storm Ophelia and the Code Level Red weather warning for Kerry which is in place from 9am Monday to 3am Tuesday.

The meeting included representatives from Kerry County Council, the HSE, University Hospital Kerry, Kerry Fire and Rescue and Kerry Civil Defence.

The meeting took account of the decisions of the National Emergency Coordination Committee today and has issued the following advice:

People in Kerry are advised NOT to travel during the period in which the Status Red weather warning is in place.

People are advised not to travel on pedal cycles and motor cycles, as these types of vehicles are not suitable for use in the storm force winds expected. High-sided vehicles should not travel.

The Council and Coast Guard are asking people to avoid exposed coastal and upland areas including beaches and cliffs.

It is likely that there will be storm surges in tidal areas and therefore residents and businesses in areas subject to flooding are advised to take measures to protect their property.

While it is anticipated that wind rather than rain will be the main concern, there is a Code Level Orange rainfall warning in place in Kerry from 9am Monday to 9am Tuesday.

Sandbags have been placed at a number of locations around the county on a precautionary basis.

People are advised to check their own property today and to ensure steps are taken to secure any loose objects on their property.

People should also check in on elderly and vulnerable relatives and neighbours who may not be in a position to secure their property.

Similarly, business and those operating building sites are requested to attend to any property that could become loose during the course of the storm.