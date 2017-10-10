People in Direct Provision to Be Allowed Work Soon – October 10th, 2017

By
Radio Kerry
-

Retired High Court judge, Bryan McMahon, compiled a report in 2015 which advocated that people in direct provision should be allowed to work. At present, those seeking asylum in this country are not allowed to work and get just over 19 euro a week from the State. The Listowel native gives his reaction to the Minister of Justice’s announcement to the Seanad that this will change soon.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR