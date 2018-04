People who live and work in Tralee are being asked to complete a two-minute survey to help develop a strong brand for the town.

The survey from Tralee Chamber Alliance is available from www.ThisIsTralee.ie and the questions range from perceptions of pride in Tralee to how the respondents would like others to view the town.

The closing date to complete the survey is Friday 13th April and respondents from Tralee are encouraged to share the link to friends and colleagues on social media.