People asked only to attend UHK for urgent cases

People are being asked only to attend University Hospital Kerry for urgent cases.

The Emergency Department and the hospital itself are very busy, with management saying they’ve admitted a lot of seriously ill patients recently, many of whom remain in the ED, awaiting a bed.

People are being asked not to attend the ED if their needs aren’t urgent.

Management say many patients with limb injuries can go to an injury unit, and others with a less serious illness can be treated by their GP, or referred by their GP to an Assessment Unit.

The hospital has refused to comment on claims there were 23 people on trolleys there early yesterday, and that non-emergency ambulances were diverted to other hospitals.

The INMO’s figures show there were 17 people on trolleys at UHK yesterday, and there are 12 today.