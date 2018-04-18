People around Kerry invited to submit ideas for Airbnb Experiences

Airbnb has announced the expansion of their Experiences platform.

Experiences made their debut in Dublin last year, followed by a nationwide expansion of 60 new Experiences across Ireland – including Kerry.

Guided walks on the Dingle Peninsula, Mount Brandon, Cathair Con Rí and Mount Eagle are already among the Experiences packages offered by Airbnb.

Host submissions are now open for people to submit Experience ideas for their area.

Minister of State at the Department of Tourism and Sport, Kerry TD Brendan Griffin, said the expansion of Airbnb Experiences will help to boost tourism outside of Dublin by attracting more people to rural Ireland.