My Pension Battle – June 11th, 2018

When Eileen Molloy turned 66, she was told she was two years short of the necessary stamps to access the pension. Eileen was raised in an institution and has worked since she was 16.
Thirteen Kerry listings in Revenue tax defaulters
There are thirteen Kerry listings in the latest tax defaulters' list published by Revenue covering from January 1st to March 31st this year. In a...
Farming commentator says Kerry Co-Op AGM could be watershed moment
The future direction of Kerry Co-Op will be among the items discussed by its voting shareholders at its AGM tomorrow. Kerry Co-Op is the largest...
Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall to be presented with Order of Innisfallen
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are to be presented with the Order of Innisfallen during their visit to Kerry on Friday. An...
Irish Favourites – June 10th 2018
Terrace Talk – June 11th, 2018
Tim and guests looked at Kerry’s progress made in the Joe McDonagh Cup, heard about the growth of cycling in the county, chatted with...
Chernobyl Appeal
Chernobyl Children's Fund Tralee are appealing for clothes that are needed for 16 Chernobyl Children who're coming to Kerry in a few weeks http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/Chernobyl1.mp3