Peggy Roche née Maguire, Mountain View, Killorglin and formerly of Monaghan

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin on Monday evening from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. Followed by removal to St. James’s Church, Killorglin. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 10:30am. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin

