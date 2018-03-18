Peggy Roche née Maguire, Mountain View, Killorglin and formerly of Monaghan

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin on Monday evening from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. Followed by removal to St. James’s Church, Killorglin. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 10:30am. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin
Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Mid Kerry Football Round 4 of the Senior League at 2 Cromane entertain Beaufort Lee Strand Tralee Town Board Senior Football Final John Mitchels home to Austin...
Sunday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Munster Youth Cup Semi Final 2-00 Dungarvan Utd v St Brendans Park , Venue Kilrush Park Dungarvan. Denny Premier B 1-30 Mitchels Avenue v Classic...
Victory For Kerry Relegates Kildare
Kerry have their third win of the season in Division 1 of the Allianz Football League. The Kingdom beat Kildare 19 points to 14 in...
Ireland Squad Selection For Kerry Soccer Player
Kerry’s Rian O’Sullivan has been included in the Republic Of Ireland U19 squad for their UEFA European Championship Elite Round qualifiers. The Brighton player and...
Sunday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
SENIOR MENS DIV 1: KCYMS v St Marys at 4:30 Lee Strand Juveniles U18 DIV 1 GIRLS: Team Kerry v St Marys at 6:00 U16 BOYS...
