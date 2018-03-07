Peggy Reidy nee McCarthy, Knocknagore, Castleisland and late of Inch and Anablatha, Kilcummin

reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland on Thursday from 5 to 7.30pm. Funeral arriving to Castleisland Parish Church on Friday morning for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Kilbanivane Cemetery, Castleisland. No Flowers please. Donations in lieu to The Palliative Care Unit or Oncology Unit, University Hospital Kerry. C/o Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland.
Rugby Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend says he's rewarding his players for their performances - after only making one change for their Six Nations match...
400 patients over 75 waited over 24 hours in UHK ED last year
400 patients over the age of 75 waited for over 24 hours in the Emergency Department of University Hospital Kerry last year. That's according to...
Gardaí investigating report of public indecency in West Kerry
Gardaí are investigating a report of public indecency in West Kerry. It's believed a man exposed himself in the Kilgobbin Car Park, Camp at approximately...
Three units of Kerry Fire Service attending fire in Tralee
Three units of the Kerry Fire Service are attending a fire in Tralee. It's believed a property in the Rathass area of the town caught...
Songs from the Movies – The Definitive
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_03_06_def.mp3
RUGBY Scotland boss Gregor Townsend has made one change to his side for the Saturday's Six Nations match against Ireland. Injured Glasgow wing Tommy Seymour drops...
Wednesday Local Badminton Fixtures
Suit Select Men’s league Div 1&2 Castleisland v Moyvane at 9pm. Sea lodge Waterville Div 5 League. Ladies. Listowel v Moyvane at 8.15pm. Men....