Peggy Reidy nee McCarthy, Knocknagore, Castleisland and late of Inch and Anablatha, Kilcummin

reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland on Thursday from 5 to 7.30pm. Funeral arriving to Castleisland Parish Church on Friday morning for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Kilbanivane Cemetery, Castleisland. No Flowers please. Donations in lieu to The Palliative Care Unit or Oncology Unit, University Hospital Kerry. C/o Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland.