Peggy Pratt (née Casey), Forest Lake Grove, Fossa, Killarney & formerly of The Demesne, Killarney & Dartford, Kent, England.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Sunday (Sept.24th), from 4pm -6pm, followed by removal @ 6pm to St. Mary’s Cathedral.  Requiem Mass will take place on Monday morning (Sept.25th), @ 10.30am  Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.

