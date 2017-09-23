Peggy Pratt (née Casey), Forest Lake Grove, Fossa, Killarney & formerly of The Demesne, Killarney & Dartford, Kent, England.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Sunday (Sept.24th), from 4pm -6pm, followed by removal @ 6pm to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday morning (Sept.25th), @ 10.30am Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.
Latest News
Kerry Home To Cobh Today In SSE Airtricity U15 League
Kerry host Cobh today in the SSE Airtricity U15 League. The tie is on 3.30 in Mounthawk Park.
Templenoe V Laune Rangers For Intermediate Club Football Final Spot
Templenoe and Laune Rangers today contest the second Intermediate Club Football Championship semi-final. They clash in Fitzgerald Stadium at 3.
First County Football Championship Semi-Finalists To Be Determined Today
The opening Garveys Super Valu County Senior Football Championship ¼ Finals are down for decision today. There’s a double header in Tralee’s Austin Stack Park; Kerins...
Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Lee Strand Ladies Under 12 Town Football League Finals Shield; Kerins O’Rahillys 1-11 Na Gaeil 0-7 Cup; Austin Stacks 2-4 Ballymac 2-12 North Kerry Ladies...
Saturday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Dominos Pizza Over 35 League Classic Fc 4 Mastergeeha Fc 1 Denny Division 2B Ballyheigue Ath B v Mainebank Fc-OFF Denny U17 League 1-00 St Brendan...
Latest Sports
