Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Monday from 6pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to St. Mary’s Church, Kilflynn. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilfeighny Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to The Kerry Cork Link Bus care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.
Peggy (Margaret) Leen née Relihan, Rae, Kilflynn & formerly Leam
Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Monday from 6pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to St. Mary's Church, Kilflynn. Requiem Mass...
Nora Stack, née Fitzgerald, Cahirdown, Listowel, Knocknagoshel, Lyreacrompane and late of Lystoll Lodge Nursing...
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm - with removal a 7pm to St. Mary's Church, Listowel....
Bríd Sugrue (née Kelly), Park Road Killarney & formerly of “Carrigeen”, Iron Mills, Killarney.
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Sunday evening (June, 24th), from 4pm - 6pm, followed by removal at 6pm to The...
Kerry Ladies Go Down To Cork In The TG4 Ladies Munster Senior Football Final
The Kerry ladies have lost to Cork this afternoon on a scoreline of 2-10 to 5-13. With a full-time report is Breda O'shea
Kerry Hurling and Football News
Leona Twiss and Tommy O’Connor joined us on air today with an update on happenings in Kerry Hurling & Football. This is Tommy O’Connor’s hurling...
FAI Weekly Soccer Update
Darren Aherne, FAI Development Officer for Kerry, joins us each Saturday to discuss the main talking points in the sport, both at home and...