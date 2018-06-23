Peggy (Margaret) Leen née Relihan, Rae, Kilflynn & formerly Leam

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Monday from 6pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to St. Mary’s Church, Kilflynn. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilfeighny Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to The Kerry Cork Link Bus care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.