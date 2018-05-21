Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland tomorrow Tuesday (May 22nd) from 5pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to Cordal Church. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Tobar na bhFionn Cemetery, Cordal.
Latest News
Kerry has the most blue flag beaches in the country
Kerry has the most blue flag beaches in the country. The flags, which indicate excellent water quality and safety, have been given out for 2018...
Tánaiste continues to approach abortion debate from pro-life stance
The Tánaiste says he still approaches the abortion debate from a pro-life stance despite calling for a Yes vote in Friday's referendum on the...
Brendan Griffin says he and the Governemt didn’t know about Emma Mhic Mhathúna memorandum
Junior Minister Brendan Griffin says he had no knowledge of a draft document that suggested a woman affected by the cervical cancer scandal could...
Peggy Flynn née Boyle, Ardmona, Cordal, Castleisland.
Latest Sports
CS Clochain Breanainn Manager Says League Final Victory Is Absolutely Unbelievable
CS Clochain Breanainn manager Tom Foley says their Denny Division 2B League Final victory is absolutely unbelievable. A 5-1 win over Mainebank gave them the...
Draws Confirmed For Semi-Finals Of KDL Cups
Greyhound Bar Ko Cup Semi Finals Mitchels Avenue v Killarney Celtic . Killorglin Afc v Castleisland Afc or Killarney Athletic . Tommy Healy...
Lunchtime Sports Update
GAELIC GAMES Two time All Ireland winner Jamesie O'Connor says Tipperary have their backs to the wall heading into next weekend's Munster Championship clash...