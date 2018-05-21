Peggy Flynn née Boyle, Ardmona, Cordal, Castleisland.

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland tomorrow Tuesday (May 22nd) from 5pm to 7pm.  Removal at 7pm to Cordal Church. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Tobar na bhFionn Cemetery, Cordal.

