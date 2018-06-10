Peggy Bowler, West Inch, Annascaul

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday from 4pm to 6pm. Removal at 6pm to Sacred Heart Church, Annascaul. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Inch Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers to Irish Cancer Society.

