Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday from 4pm to 6pm. Removal at 6pm to Sacred Heart Church, Annascaul. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Inch Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers to Irish Cancer Society.
Latest News
Tralee District Court hears man unable to pay compensation as he was in custody...
Tralee District Court has heard a man could not pay compensation as he was in custody for another alleged offence. 24-year-old Seán Lane of 51...
Peggy Bowler, West Inch, Annascaul
Killarney Looking Good Competition launched tomorrow
The Killarney Looking Good Competition will be launched tomorrow (Monday 11th) The competition is in advance of the judging for Tidy Towns, which begins next...
Latest Sports
Division 1A League Final Ends In Draw
The Denny Division 1A League Final has ended in a draw. A replay is necessary is after a 1 all draw between QPR and CG...