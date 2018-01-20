Peggie Cronin née Dillane, Muckross View, Killarney, Droumcarbin, Headford, Killarney & late of Laccamore, Abbeydorney

Reposing at O’ Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral place, Killarney on Sunday evening from 4pm to 6pm. Removal at 6pm on Sunday evening to St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday morning at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Killaha Graveyard, Glenflesk, Killarney.
Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMES Wexford have won the Bord na Mona Walsh Cup in dramatic fashion, beating Kilkenny in hurling's first ever free-taking competition. The sides were level...
Kathleen O’Shea, (née O’Callaghan), Gortdromakerrie, Muckross, Killarney & late of Daltons Avenue, Killarney.
Reposing at her family home, Gortdromakerrie, Muckross, Killarney on Sunday (Jan, 21st), from 3pm - 6pm. Funeral arriving at St. Mary's Cathedral on Monday morning...
Dooks Rebuilds Ladies Club With CGI Ladies Get Into Golf Programme
In March of 2016, the ladies section at Dooks Golf Club featured just 10 ladies under the age of sixty with active members diminishing...
Kerry Supporters Club PRO Talks About Importance Of Club To Kerry GAA
Martin Leane, PRO of the Kerry Supporters Club joined Gary O'Sullivan on Saturday Weekend Sports to look ahead to the season and to discuss...
