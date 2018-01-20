Peggie Cronin née Dillane, Muckross View, Killarney, Droumcarbin, Headford, Killarney & late of Laccamore, Abbeydorney

Reposing at O’ Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral place, Killarney on Sunday evening from 4pm to 6pm. Removal at 6pm on Sunday evening to St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday morning at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Killaha Graveyard, Glenflesk, Killarney.

