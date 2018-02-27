Peggie Browne née Hanrahan, Fealesbridge, Abbeyfeale & formerly of Ballybunion.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale tomorrow Wednesday from 6pm followed by removal at 8pm to the Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale. Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Knockane Cemetery, Knocknagoshel. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.