Peggie Browne née Hanrahan, Fealesbridge, Abbeyfeale & formerly of Ballybunion.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale tomorrow Wednesday from 6pm followed by removal at 8pm to the Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale. Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Knockane Cemetery, Knocknagoshel. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.
Latest News
10 units of Kerry Fire Service battling gorse fires
Ten units of Kerry Fire Service are battling gorse fires in the county this evening. At least 30 members of the fire service have been...
Cashen Vale Boxing Club Shortlisted For Irish Sport Industry Award
Cashen Vale Boxing Club has been shortlisted for an Irish Sport Industry Award. They’ve been included in the Diversity and Inclusion category. The awards are to...
14 members of Kerry IFA stage protest outside branch office
Around 14 members of the Kerry branch of the Irish Farmers Association held a protest outside the organisation's Tralee office earlier. The group, who demonstrated...
Bakeries in Kerry raise bread production by 75%
Bakeries in Kerry have raised bread production by up to 75%. Ahead of the expected cold snap, coupled with Storm Emma, demand for bread in...
Brendan Brosnan, Fatima Home and formerly of Alderwood Road, Tralee
reposing at The Chapel of Our Lady of Fatima Nursing Home, Oakpark, Tralee on Wednesday from 3.15 to 4.45pm followed by removal to St....
Latest Sports
Kerry Team Wins All Ireland Schools Basketball Final
Presentation Tralee are All-Ireland Schools League U16B Girls champions. They’ve won 47-14 against St Paul's Oughterard from Galway in the Final. The Kerry team are no...
Evening Sports Update
RUGBY Chris Farrell is unlikely to play for Ireland again in this season's Six Nations. The Munster centre suffered ligament damage after twisting his...