A pedestrian crossing is to be included in a traffic calming scheme at a junction previously described as “very busy and very dangerous”.

In response to a motion by Cllr Brendan Cronin, Kerry County Council said an uncontrolled pedestrian crossing from the Golden Nugget to the entrance of the Fossa Way will be part of the N72 Ballydowney to Fossa Traffic Calming Scheme.

Details of the scheme will be finalised by the end of this year.