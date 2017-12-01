The Sinn Féin spokesperson on finance is in Kerry for the party’s selection convention in the constituency which is taking place this evening.
Killorglin woman who made false rape allegation to be sentenced next year
A woman who made a false rape claim following a night out in Killarney will be sentenced next year. 27-year-old Jacinta O'Connor of 3 Steele...
Man given three-year sentence for striking busker in throat with bottle
A man who smashed a glass bottle into the throat of a busker in Killarney has been given a three year sentence. 27-year-old Shane Fitzgerald...
IT glitch leads to nationwide problems with motor tax applications
There have been problems nationwide today with the processing of motor tax applications. Kerry County Council alerted people earlier on social media today about the...
Agritime – November 30th, 2017
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_11_30_agri.mp3
Pearse Doherty – December 1st, 2017
The Sinn Féin spokesperson on finance is in Kerry for the party’s selection convention in the constituency which is taking place this evening. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_11_01_doherty.mp3
Call from the Dáil – December 1st, 2017
Irish Times political correspondent, Michael O’Regan, joins Jerry for a look at the tumultuous events in the Dáil this week. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_11_01_call.mp3