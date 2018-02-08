Paying for parking via mobile phone to be trialled in Killarney

A digital method of paying for parking is to be trialled in Killarney.

There are currently 35 coin-operated parking machines in the town, which need to be emptied and maintained by council staff.

Councillor Bobby O’Connell, who has previously proposed a transition to digital methods of paying for parking, says it’s hoped a trial period will begin before the summer season in Killarney.

It’s envisaged payments will be made with a credit card or through a mobile phone.

Councillor O’Connell says there are numerous benefits to switching to paperless payment, including less waste and greater payment flexibility.