Pauline Bowler née Chattell, Carhan Road, Cahersiveen & formerly of Edmonton, London & Leigh-on-Sea, Essex.

Reposing at Daly’s Funeral Home, Cahersiveen tomorrow Thursday from 5.30pm to 7.45pm. Removal at 7.45pm on Thursday to the O’Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen to arrive at 8pm. Funeral mass will take place on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Reilig Chill Fhaoláin. Enquiries to Garvey’s Undertakers.
Latest News
Maureen Fitzmaurice nee Flynn, Oaklands Nursing Home and Gortdromasillihy, Moyvane
reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Thursday from 7.45 to 9.15pm followed by removal to Corpus Christie Church, Knockanure. Requiem mass on...
Patrick ‘Pat’ Martin, Tieraclea, Tarbert and formerly of Marian Place, Glin, Co. Limerick
reposing at St. Mary's Funeral Home, Tarbert on Thursday from 6 to 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Tarbert on Friday morning for...
Pauline Bowler née Chattell, Carhan Road, Cahersiveen & formerly of Edmonton, London & Leigh-on-Sea,...
The Global Village – November 21st, 2017
This week Tara O`Grady gives a tour around some of the tracks on her new album "Folk Songs." http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_11_22_gv.mp3
Dan Hannon, Ballygologue Park and late of Bridge Road, Listowel
reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Thursday from 4 to 7pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Listowel. Requiem Mass on...
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
CAMOGIE Crettyard GAA grounds in Co. Laois has been confirmed as the venue for Sunday's All Ireland Junior Club Final involving Kerry side Clanmaurice and...
Lunchtime Sports Update
Dr Crokes will be at near full strength for Sunday's Munster Senior Club Championship final with Nemo Rangers. Only Billy Courtney and David Shaw are...
Legion Awarded O’ Donoghue Cup Semi Final
Following a meeting of The East Kerry CCC last evening the semi final fixture between Killarney Legion and Dr Crokes has been awarded to...