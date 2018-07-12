Paul William Makin, Sluice Quarter, Kilmorna, Listowel and formerly of Lee Park, Cadnam Road, Liverpool, England.

reposing at Finucane’s Funeral Home, Gale Bridge, Moyvane on Friday from 6 to 8pm. Arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Listowel for Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10.30am followed by cremation at Shannon Crematorium at 2pm.
Killorglin Rowing Duo Set For Weekend Of World Cup Competition In Switzerland
Monika Dukarska from Killorglin Rowing Club and Aileen Crowley from Old Collegians Boat Club, but originally from Killorglin, will compete for Ireland at the...
Thursday Evening Sports Update
TENNIS Serena Williams is into her 10th Wimbledon singles final. The seven-time champion beat Julia Goerges (pron: yule-ee-uh gur-gers) 6-2, 6-4 to set-up a decider...
Will Kerry County Councillors Give Their Support to Presidential Candidates? – July 12th, 2018
Kerry County Councillors, who’re not members of the main political parties, have indicated they would consider giving their support to potential candidates to allow...
Turbulent Times in Northern Ireland – July 12th, 2018
Allison Morris, security correspondent with the Irish News, discussed recent rioting and unrest in Belfast and Derry. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/northernireland.mp3
I Lost Almost €20,000 Because of Holiday Company Closure – July 12th, 2018
American Kevin Florenz had booked a golfing holiday in Ireland through Premier Irish Golf Tours Limited, trading as Premier World Travel and Premier Irish...
