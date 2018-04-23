Paul O’Mahony, St. Joseph’s, Clash Road, Tralee & Castlewood Park, Killerisk.

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Tuesday (April 24th) from 7.30pm to 9.30pm. Removal at 9.30pm to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 10am. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.