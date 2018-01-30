Paul Murphy Says Earlier League Start Not A Distraction To Kingdom

Kerry’s Paul Murphy says the earlier start to the league won’t adversely affect his side.

The Rathmore man was speaking after the Kingdom’s opening round win over Donegal on Sunday, where he was one of the stand out players.

Kerry travel to Castlebar this weekend, where they take on a Mayo side that overcame Monaghan in the opening game.

Murphy says the earlier league start isn’t something he’s worrying about.

