Paul McGrath Looks Forward To Visit To Kingdom

Tralee’s Meadowlands Hotel will be joined by a host of sports stars to celebrate its 20th anniversary as a business with a sports themed weekend festival from 15th to 17th June.

It’s all in aid of Kerry Hospice Foundation/Palliative Care.

On Saturday night there’s a Sports Gala Q&A featuring Cork’s Seán Óg Ó hAilpín, Kerry’s Rugby hero Mick Galwey, five time all-Ireland winner Tomas O’Se, ice swimming pioneer Nuala Moore and Ireland soccer legend Paul McGrath, with tickets available from the hotel reception.





Paul McGrath http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/paulmcgrath.mp3

There is lots happening all weekend; Full details on Facebook.com/Meadowlands

