Paul Lucey, Liosdara, Oakpark, Tralee and formerly of Caragh Lake, Killorglin

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee from 2:30pm to 5pm on Tuesday with removal at 5pm to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Milltown Cemetery. donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society, Care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee. House private please.
Bishop of Kerry asks us to be thankful for our blessings
The Bishop of Kerry is asking us to be thankful for our blessings this Christmas. Ray Browne is encouraging those in the Diocese of Kerry...
Archdeacon reminds of power of prayer
The Archdeacon of Limerick, Ardfert and Aghadoe is asking us to think about what we are praying for this Christmas. Reverend Simon Lumby of the...
Robert ‘Bob’ Slemin, Feale Drive, Listowel
reposing at O'Carroll's Funeral Home, Listowel on Tuesday form 2 to 4pm. Requiem mass in St. Mary's Church, Listowel on Wednesday at 1pm. Burial...
Mary Somers nee Lynch, Valley View, Knockreagh, Listowel, formerly of Kilflynn
reposing at O'Carroll's Funeral Home, Listowel on Tuesday from 5 to 7.30pm followed by removal to Our Lady of Fatima and St. Senan Church,...
Weather warning in place for Kerry
A weather warning for heavy rainfall is in place for many parts of the country this Christmas Day. The status yellow warning affects Kerry and...
2017 Sporting Highlights-Part 1
As the year comes to a close we’ve asked a number of our regular contributors to select their main moments from these 12 months Padraig...
Kingdom Cup Coursing Preview
The annual Kingdom Cup starts on December 26th. Previewing is James O Connor This is the 100th year of the event. Ciaran O Brien has been...
14s Premier Win For The Park
In the Quills Woollen Mills 14 Premier game played today The Park defeated Tralee Dynamos 4-1. For Park, who are now only 2 points off...