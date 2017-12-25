Paul Lucey, Liosdara, Oakpark, Tralee and formerly of Caragh Lake, Killorglin

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee from 2:30pm to 5pm on Tuesday with removal at 5pm to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Milltown Cemetery. donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society, Care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee. House private please.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR