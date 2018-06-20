Paul Haynes, Glenmore Lake, Lauragh, Killarney.

Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Kenmare on Thursday (June 21st) from 6pm – 7pm, followed by removal to Lauragh Church, arriving at 8pm, with Service on arrival. Private cremation to take place at The Island Crematorium, Cork.
Latest News
James (Jim) O’ Callaghan, Partry, Claremorris, Co.Mayo and formerly of Lough Fuder, Knocknagoshel
Remains reposing at Partry Community Centre on Thursday from 5pm with removal at 8pm to St. Mary's Church, Partry. Requiem mass will take place...
What to do with your Teenager this Summer?
Martina Lawless, programme facilitator with Kerry Recreation and Sports Partnership talks to Deirdre about things your teenage Daughter and Son can do over the...
Cois Li Camera Club
Two members of Cois Li Camera Club were in studio today to tell us about their work and their upcoming exhibition tonight.
Vet Matters
This month, Danny the vet gives us some surprising facts about your pet and he also answers your questions.
Tic Kit Award
Killarney pupils win an award in the National Junior Entrepreneur showcase day with their 'Tic Kit'. Teacher Edward Looney from Scoil Brid, Loretto NS...
Latest Sports
Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCER Day 7 at the World Cup is underway in Russia with European Champions, Portugal in action against Morocco in their second Group B fixture. There...
Kerry Boxers En Route To Haringey Cup In London
Three fighters from the Cashen Vale Club will be aiming for success at this weekend’s Haringey Box Cup in London. Heavyweights Seamus Leahy and Kevin...
Kerry Minor Manager Has Eye On All-Ireland 1/4 Finals
Kerry will take on Clare in the Minor decider on Saturday afternoon. And win or lose, both teams will be in championship action again towards...