Paul Haynes, Glenmore Lake, Lauragh, Killarney.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Kenmare on Thursday (June 21st) from 6pm – 7pm, followed by removal to Lauragh Church, arriving at 8pm, with Service on arrival.  Private cremation to take place at The Island Crematorium, Cork.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR