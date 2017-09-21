Paul Geaney Says David Clifford Needs To Be Given Space And Time

Kerry’s Paul Geaney say it’s now time for the public to give David Clifford space and time to decide his future.

Their is widespread speculation that he may take up a potential move to the Australian Football League.

Geaney says the people around Clifford must now help him to develop his talent and keep him the county……

Paul Geaney is in no doubt that Kerry will return to winning ways sooner rather than later.

Kerry’s All Ireland 4 in a row minor success along with a semi final run by the U21 team has Geaney believing that good days are not too far away again for ”The Kingdom”…………..