Paul Fitzgerald, Banteer, USA and Millstreet

reposing at Tarrant’s Funeral Home, Millstreet on Thursday from 6 to 8pm. Requiem mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Millstreet on Friday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Millstreet. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to The Alzheimer Society.

