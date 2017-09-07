The Paudie Fitzmaurice Memorial Tractor Car Run this Sun in Cordal

By
receptionradiokerry
-

The Paudie Fitzmaurice Memorial Tractor Car Run take place this Sun at 1pm from Cordal Community Centre followed by free BBQ in Hughes Bar & music with Seamus Moore. Proceeds to the Ray of Sunshine & Palliative care unit.

