Paudie Finnerty, Banemore, Listowel

Reposing at Lyon’s Funeral Home Derry, Listowel tomorrow Sunday from 1pm to 3:30pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 1:30pm in Irremore Church. Burial afterwards in Kilshenane Cemetery, Listowel Road. Family request no flowers, donations please to Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

