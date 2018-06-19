Paudie Casey, Cahernade, Abbeydorney & formerly of Cliff Road, Ballyheigue & Casey Motors, Ardfert.

Reposing at his home in Cahernade, Abbeydorney on Thursday (June, 21st) from 4pm – 8pm. Requiem Mass will take place in St. Bernard’s Church Abbeydorney on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kyrie Eleison Cemetery, Abbeydorney. House strictly private on Wednesday please. Enquiries to Hartnett’s Funeral Home, Ballyheigue.