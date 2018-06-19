Paudie Casey, Cahernade, Abbeydorney & formerly of Cliff Road, Ballyheigue & Casey Motors, Ardfert.

Reposing at his home in Cahernade, Abbeydorney on Thursday (June, 21st) from 4pm – 8pm. Requiem Mass will take place in St. Bernard’s Church Abbeydorney on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kyrie Eleison Cemetery, Abbeydorney. House strictly private on Wednesday please. Enquiries to Hartnett’s Funeral Home, Ballyheigue.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest News
Junior Minister Griffin monitoring Liebherr situation closely
Kerry's Junior Minister says he is monitoring the situation at Liebherr Container Cranes in Killarney closely. SIPTU says at least 27 workers are losing their...
Parenting Advice
Admin -
Lorraine O'Hanlon from Anam Saoir in Listowel talks about six steps to positive parenting and she also touches on some areas of so called...
Council seeks views on new bye-laws for burial grounds in Kerry
People are being asked to make their views known on new bye-laws for burial grounds in Kerry. The draft Kerry County Council Cemeteries Bye-laws include...
Blue Tesco Tokens
Admin -
Do you ever wonder where those Blue Tesco Tokens go? Deirdre spike to Louise O'Connor from Tesco Tralee about this.
Evening Sports Update
RACING 9-to-4 favourite Without Parole has claimed the feature race on day 1 of Royal Ascot - the St James's Palace Stakes. The John Gosden-trained...
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
RACING 9-to-4 favourite Without Parole has claimed the feature race on day 1 of Royal Ascot - the St James's Palace Stakes. The John Gosden-trained...
Cork’s Clancy Says They Have To Focus On Themselves For Munster Senior Football Final
Cork’s Tomas Clancy says they have to focus on themselves for the Munster Senior Football Final. The Rebels will this Saturday attempt to dethrone Provincial...
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCER Cork City will play Legia Warsaw in the first qualifying round of the Champions League. The Leesiders were paired with the Polish side in this...