Paud Moriarty, Glountane, Cordal, Castleisland

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland on Friday from 5 to 7pm. Requiem mass in Cordal Church on Saturday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilsarcon Cemetery. Family flowers please. Donations in Lieu to the Castleisland Day care Centre, C/o Tangney’s Funeral Home.

