reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland on Friday from 5 to 7pm. Requiem mass in Cordal Church on Saturday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilsarcon Cemetery. Family flowers please. Donations in Lieu to the Castleisland Day care Centre, C/o Tangney’s Funeral Home.
Latest News
Paud Moriarty, Glountane, Cordal, Castleisland
reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Castleisland on Friday from 5 to 7pm. Requiem mass in Cordal Church on Saturday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards...
Tadhg and Derry Fleming
Tadhg and Derry Fleming who on Tuesday uploaded a video, trying to get a bat out of the Kitchen at home, has since gone...
Nutrition Advice
Anne Darcy is back with this months Nutrition advice slot. Today she spoke about boosting your children's immunity to keep them mentally and physically...
John Edwards
John Edwards spoke to Deirdre earlier today about an Irish man who has suffered from drug addictions, kidney transplants and cancer. He also has...
Evening Sports Update
Davy Fitzgerald is staying on as Wexford senior hurling manager for the 2018 season. He's agreed to remain in charge after talks with officials...
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
Davy Fitzgerald is staying on as Wexford senior hurling manager for the 2018 season. He's agreed to remain in charge after talks with officials...
Lunchtime Sports Update
GAA Kerry U21 Hurling manager Ian Brick is pleased with the scoring spread ahead of Saturday's Bord Gáis Energy All-Ireland ''B'' Final with Wicklow. To date...
Martin O’Neill May Remain On As Ireland Manager
Martin O'Neill could remain on as the Republic of Ireland manager for another two years. Reports claim the F-A-I are prepared to offer the Derryman...