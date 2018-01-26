Patrick Walsh, Daisy House, Tullamore, Listowel and Coilagurteen, Moyvane, Listowel

Rosary on Saturday at 8pm in O’Carroll’s Funeral Home, Listowel, reposing on Sunday from 1 to 4pm followed by removal to St. Teresa’s Church, Ballydonoghue. Requiem Mass on Monday at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Gale Cemetery. Donations if desired to Kerry Respite Care.

