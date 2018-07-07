Patrick (Tappy) Keating, Kimego East, Cahersiveen.

Reposing tomorrow (Sunday, July, 8th) from 5pm – 7.30pm in Daly’s Funeral Home Cahersiveen, followed by removal at 7.45pm to O’Connell Memorial Church, arriving there at 8pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Reilig Cill Fhaoláin Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Cahersiveen Hospice. Enquiries to O’Sullivan Funeral Directors.
Ellen ‘Nellie’ Higgins née O’Riordan, Mitchels Road, Tralee & formerly of The Staff Barracks,...
Reposing at Mc Elligott's Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Sunday (July 8th) from 3pm to 5pm. Removal at 5pm to St. John's Parish Church. Requiem...
Kerry County Councillor’s call for a nationwide ban on plastics meets local opposition
A Kerry County Councillor's call for a nationwide ban on plastics has met local opposition. Sinn Féin Councillor Damien Quigg brought a motion to the...
Marie Kissane (née Finucane), Larha, Asdee.
Reposing at Finucane's Funeral Home, tomorrow Sunday from 3pm - 6pm, followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Asdee, arriving at approximately 7pm. Requiem...
First of Ring of Kerry Charity cyclists due home around now
The first cyclists in the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle are due to arrive in Killarney around now. Over 7,000 cyclists left the town this...
Kerry Chase All Ireland Junior Football Championship Final Spot
Kerry today look to secure a place in the All Ireland Junior Football Championship Final. They go up against Kildare in Navan from 4.45 in...
Kerry Teams Play Today In SSE Airtricity Leagues
Both Kerry teams line out today in the SSE Airtricity Leagues. The 17s are at Wexford from 2. An hour later the 15s host Waterford. Kerry U15...