Patrick ‘Patsy’ O’Connor, Tournanough, Gneeveguilla.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Remains arriving to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin tomorrow Wednesday (May 30th) at 10.30am for 11am requiem mass.  Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Kilcummin.

