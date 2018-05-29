Patrick ‘Patsy’ O’Connor, Tournanough, Gneeveguilla.

Remains arriving to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin tomorrow Wednesday (May 30th) at 10.30am for 11am requiem mass. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Kilcummin.
Trip to the Cottage – May 28th, 2018
Gardai appeal for witnesses to collision involving car and three cyclists in Camp
Gardai are appealing for witnesses to a collision involving a car and three cyclists in west Kerry this afternoon. The incident happened around 20 past...
Claims Kerry families getting Family Income Support being refused student grants
It's claimed Kerry families in receipt of Family Income Support are being excluded from accessing student grants. Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil says there's a...
George Fahy, Knocknabroe, Clydaha Valley, Clonkeen, Killarney
reposing at Murphy's Funeral Home, Barraduff on Wednesday from 6.30 to 8.30pm followed by removal to Our Lady of the Wayside Church, Clonkeen. Requiem...
Over 8,000 bags of litter collected in Kerry County Clean Up
Over 8,000 bags of litter were collected in the Kerry County Clean Up this year. That's the highest ever tally in the seven years of...
Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMES The G-A-A have confirmed the dates, venues and throw in times for the first round of the All Ireland Football qualifiers. Last year...
Tuesday Local Soccer Fixtures
Tom Hayes 14's Cup Final Fenit - Park @ 7.45 @ KDL John Joe Naughton 13's Shield semi-final Killarney Celtic C - Dingle Bay Rovers @ 6.30 John...
Lunchtime Sports Update
GAA Mayo have been handed an injury boost ahead of their qualifier with Limerick on June 9th. Manager Stephen Rochford has confirmed that Lee Keegan will...