Patrick ‘Patsy’ Mc Carthy, Ballinglanna, Causeway.

Reposing at Casey’s Funeral Home, Causeway tomorrow Wednesday (June 27th) from 6pm to 8pm.  Removal at 8pm to St. John’s Church Causeway.  Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery.

