Patrick ‘Patsy’ Lynch, Killeen Road, Tralee

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home on Friday from 6 to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to Our Lady and St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass on Saturday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St. Vincent de Paul Society. House Strictly private please.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR