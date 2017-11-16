reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home on Friday from 6 to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to Our Lady and St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass on Saturday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St. Vincent de Paul Society. House Strictly private please.
Latest News
Views sought on development of new car and bus park in Killarney
Views are being sought on the development of a new car and bus park on the Rock Road in Killarney. Kerry County Council has begun...
People in Kerry urged to be vigilant following measles outbreak
People in Kerry are being urged to exercise vigilance as the HSE issues a health advisory following the detection of multiple cases of measles. HSE...
Patrick ‘Patsy’ Lynch, Killeen Road, Tralee
Michelle Hadad – November 15th, 2017
Joe McGill's guest this week is long-time Kingdom resident Michelle Hadad where she will talk about her new book 'The Secret Box - Finding...
That’s Jazz – November 15th, 2017
This edition of That's Jazz includes the voices of Jimmy Witherspoon and the quartet Ladies In The Blues, some ladies at the piano such...
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
GAA Dromid Pearses have no injury concerns ahead of Saturday's AIB Munster Junior Club Football Championship semi-final with Limerick side Galtee Gaels. Saturday's game throws in...
Ireland Team To Face Fiji
RUGBY There's a first cap for centre Chris Farrell in an Ireland side that shows 13 changes for Saturday's test with Fiji at the...
Lunchtime Sports Update
GAA Galtee Gaels are injury free for Saturday's AIB Munster Junior Club Football Championship semi-final with Dromid Pearses. The Limerick side are back as county champions...