Patrick ‘Patsy’ Ahern, Loughanes, Lisselton

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at O’Carroll’s Funeral Home, Listowel on Tuesday from 5.30 to 8.30pm followed by removal to St. Teresa’s Church, Ballydonoghue. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery, Ballybunion.

