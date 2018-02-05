Patrick ‘Patie’ O’Mahony, Gortnagoun, Rathmore.

Reception prayers at the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Soccour, Shrone at 7.30pm this evening (Mon Feb 5th).  Requiem mass on Tuesday at 11.30am.  Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

