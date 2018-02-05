Patrick ‘Patie’ O’Mahony, Gortnagoun, Rathmore.

Reception prayers at the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Soccour, Shrone at 7.30pm this evening (Mon Feb 5th). Requiem mass on Tuesday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Gardaí search Kerry home as part of investigation into online child abuse
It's understood that a premises in Kerry has been searched as part of a garda investigation into the possession and distribution of child abuse...
Killarney superintendent says benefits of DNA will be utilised in Baby John probe
A lead officer investigating the murder of a baby found near Cahersiveen in 1984 says any benefit that DNA can contribute to the probe...
Gas Networks Ireland to hold information evening on Listowel works
An information event is to be held later this month to outline the impact of works connecting Listowel to the natural gas network. Gas Networks...
No group water schemes in Kerry taken on since Irish Water inception
No group water schemes in Kerry have been taken on since Irish Water took control of the water network. In response to a motion from...
Over 1,600 sign online petition against oyster farming at Rossbeigh
Over 1,600 people have signed a petition calling for Reenalagane Beach, Dooks Beach and Rossbeigh Beach to be protected from fish and oyster farm...
Kerry Golf News & Results
Killarney Derry McCarthy, captain 2018- It is a massive honour for me to become Mens’ Club Captain of this great golf club for 2018. I am...
Clifford A Doubt for IT Tralee’s Sigerson Cup Quarter Final
David Clifford is considered a doubt for IT Tralee’s Sigerson Cup Quarter Final. The Fossa player tweaked his hamstring during the Kerry v Mayo Allianz...
Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Third Level Colleges GAA Fr. Meachair Cup Camogie Championship Round 2 IT Tralee v St. Marys University, Belfast At Stradbally, Laois 7.30 Munster 40x20 Handball Masters A Singles Final Dominick Lynch Glenbeigh...