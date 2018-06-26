Patrick ‘Patie’ Fleming, Marian Tce., Killarney.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Wednesday (June 27th) from 5pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm on Wednesday to St. Mary’s Cathedral Killarney. Requiem mass on Thursday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Killarney.
Latest News
Legal Lowdown – June 26th, 2018
On the last Tuesday of every month, law lecturer and solicitor, Miriam McGillycuddy, joins Jerry to answer your legal questions. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/26_ll.mp3
A Step Forward for Female Representation in Kerry Politics – June 26th, 2018
Cllr Norma Foley is the new Mayor of Kerry, Cllr Aoife Thornton is the new Cathaoirleach of the Listowel Municipal District and Cllr Norma...
Croagh Park Climb to Promote Campaign to Legalise Medicinal Cannabis – June 26th, 2018
Kilgarvan woman Noreen O'Neill, whose toddler son Michael suffers from a neurological condition, is campaigning for legalisation of medicinal cannabis. She says the severity of...
Shock and Anger in Listowel – June 26th, 2018
On Sunday evening, a woman was admitted to University Hospital Kerry following an alleged assault in Listowel. A post-mortem is due to be carried...
Trip to the Cottage – June 25th, 2018
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/24_trip.mp3
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMES Kildare's standoff with the GAA has taken another twist this afternoon. A press conference with manager Cian O'Neill, which had been scheduled for 5pm...
Kingdom Boss Says Cork Favourites For Munster Final
Kerry manager Jimmy Keane believes Cork are strong favourites for the Munster Junior Football Championship Final. The Kingdom take on the Rebels in Tralee tomorrow...
Kerry Selector Says Squad Well Primed For Munster Under 20 Football Final
Kerry selector Eamon Whelan says the squad is well primed for the EirGrid Munster Under 20 Football Championship Final. The Kingdom take on Cork on...