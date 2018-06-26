Patrick ‘Patie’ Fleming, Marian Tce., Killarney.





Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Wednesday (June 27th) from 5pm to 6.30pm.  Removal at 6.30pm on Wednesday to St. Mary’s Cathedral Killarney.  Requiem mass on Thursday at 10.30am.  Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Killarney.

